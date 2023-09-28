Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endava (DAVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endava (NYSE: DAVA):

9/20/2023 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Endava Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 133,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endava by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

