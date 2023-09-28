Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,728 ($69.95) and last traded at GBX 5,738 ($70.07). 714,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,301,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,772 ($70.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,856.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,763.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,023.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,051.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

