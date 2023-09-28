RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Down 2.4%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 29,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 119,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.
