Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.77 and last traded at 1.77. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.18.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

