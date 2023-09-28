Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

