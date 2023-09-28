RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.4 %

RNR stock opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.08 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.