Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 34,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 8,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
