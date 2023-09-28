Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.01. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

