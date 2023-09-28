REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get REV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.