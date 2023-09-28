Reviewing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -63.51% -82.97% -36.76% SS&C Technologies 11.59% 17.56% 6.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 SS&C Technologies 0 1 5 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.56%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $66.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

This table compares Backblaze and SS&C Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $85.15 million 2.35 -$51.40 million ($1.76) -3.15 SS&C Technologies $5.38 billion 2.42 $650.20 million $2.42 21.74

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Backblaze has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Backblaze on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

