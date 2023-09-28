Reviewing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and Cibus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $11.19 billion 1.44 $3.35 billion $12.08 6.91 Cibus $160,000.00 2,448.53 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.02

Analyst Ratings

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Industries and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 1 6 6 0 2.38 Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Industries presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given CF Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Cibus.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 27.36% 31.18% 18.38% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Risk and Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Industries beats Cibus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

