Reviewing Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calavo Growers and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.19 billion 0.38 -$6.25 million ($0.22) -115.32 Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Inspire Veterinary Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calavo Growers.

This table compares Calavo Growers and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -0.39% 2.85% 1.55% Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Calavo Growers and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.67%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. The company also provides surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

