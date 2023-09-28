Reviewing NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoGames and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 1 5 0 0 1.83 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.88%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -6.03% 12.21% 3.75% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NeoGames and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $165.70 million 5.46 -$18.97 million ($0.41) -65.90 Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGames.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platform services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

