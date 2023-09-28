Robert W. Baird Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $540.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $524.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $529.36.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $481.08 on Wednesday. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.32 and a 200-day moving average of $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

