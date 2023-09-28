Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth about $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $385,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

