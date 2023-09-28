Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 0%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60,733% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

