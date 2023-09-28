Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

