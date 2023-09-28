Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Trading Down 10%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

