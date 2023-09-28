RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average is $317.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

