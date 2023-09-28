Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 234,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 163,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 109.14% and a negative net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

