Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 234,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 163,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Safe & Green Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 109.14% and a negative net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

