Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Up 18.2%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

