Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

