SG Americas Securities LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,577,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,751 shares of company stock worth $6,782,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

