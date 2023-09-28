SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SHF Price Performance
Shares of SHFSW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About SHF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SHF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.