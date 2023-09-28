SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of SHFSW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

