Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rises By 145.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,651,600 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the August 31st total of 6,380,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden Company Profile

CTRYF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

