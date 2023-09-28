Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rises By 145.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DENSO Price Performance

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Shares of DENSO are set to split on Monday, October 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

About DENSO

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

