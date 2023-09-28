Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rises By 150.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIISY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.11) to GBX 166 ($2.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.86) to GBX 161 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.