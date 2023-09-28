Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Declines By 60.0%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 313,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.