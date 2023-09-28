Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Declines By 60.0%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 313,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

