Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Expands By 150.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ITJTY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $15.84.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intrum AB (publ)
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.