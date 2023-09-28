Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Expands By 150.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

