Short Interest in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Decreases By 43.6%

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,050 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

MPRAW opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

