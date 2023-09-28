Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 60.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHAA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

