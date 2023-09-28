Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Rises By 148.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the August 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PARTS iD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PARTS iD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Free Report) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PARTS iD Stock Down 38.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID opened at $0.16 on Thursday. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

