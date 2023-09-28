Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Drops By 43.6%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

