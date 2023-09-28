Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Grows By 143.7%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

