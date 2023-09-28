Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.