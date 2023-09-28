Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Down 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 758,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,659% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

