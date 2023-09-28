SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 18.9%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 490,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 111,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSU

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 18.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Free Report)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.