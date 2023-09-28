Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23. 1,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

