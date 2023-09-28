Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

