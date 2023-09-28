Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 25,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Solaris Resources Stock Up 8.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.