Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 25,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Solaris Resources Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

