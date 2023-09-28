Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLDP shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.05.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 281.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Solid Power by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 46.4% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

