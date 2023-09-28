Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.