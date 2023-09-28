Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.41 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.41 ($0.27). Approximately 16,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated an “arm” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.34. The company has a market cap of £124.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,120.55 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.