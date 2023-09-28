Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

