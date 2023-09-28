Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STLA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.