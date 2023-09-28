Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
