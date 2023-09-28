Sylvamo (SLVM) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sylvamo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sylvamo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.63 billion $118.00 million 6.38 Sylvamo Competitors $5.83 billion $739.93 million 33.91

Dividends

Sylvamo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo. Sylvamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sylvamo pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 52.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 7.87% 55.02% 12.80% Sylvamo Competitors 8.33% 19.65% 6.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sylvamo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sylvamo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sylvamo Competitors 112 711 471 48 2.34

Sylvamo presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sylvamo rivals beat Sylvamo on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

