Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock worth $514,086,938. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYM opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

