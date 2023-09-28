T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. 6,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAGG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $384,000.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

