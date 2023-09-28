TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,298.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

