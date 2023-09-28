Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Trading Down 4.3%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 16,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Telesis Bio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telesis Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telesis Bio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telesis Bio during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 696.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telesis Bio

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Stories

